App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sitaram Yechury rules out pact with Lalu Prasad in 2019 Lok Sabha poll

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday ruled out an electoral alliance with "corruption-tainted" Lalu Prasad's RJD in the 2019 general elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday ruled out an electoral alliance with "corruption-tainted" Lalu Prasad's RJD in the 2019 general elections.

Yechury made it clear that his party would not have truck with any "communal and corruption-tainted" party in the next Lok Sabha polls. "My party would not make alliance with communal and corruption-tainted party," Yechury told reporters when asked whether the CPI-M will align with Lalu Prasad, now jailed in Ranchi after being convicted in a fodder scam case, for the general elections.

The CPI-M leader said since the country needs a "BJP-free government", his party would back ruling dispensations from outside like it did in 1989, 1996 and 2004 at the national level. "CPI-M had supported the then governments from outside and would do so again", he said.

The Left party had lent support to the United Front government of V P Singh, H D Deve Gowda dispensation and the UPA I government of Manmohan Singh in 1989, 1996 and 2004.

related news

The CPI-M general secretary lamented that some media houses were projecting the 2019 polls as a Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi fight while overlooking other forces.

"It is wrong to overlook other forces...An alternative force to Narendra Modi would be created on a common minimum programme (CMP) at the national level to challenge communal and wrong economic policy of the BJP government," he said.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a merger of the CPI-M and CPI, he said the main hurdle in the way was that the latter wanted the process to start at the top, while his party insisted on the unification to begin from the grassroots level.

Yechury said mere announcement of merger would not ensure longevity of the unified entity. He said the CPI-M wanted the workers of the two parties to jointly launch agitations before a merger takes place.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.