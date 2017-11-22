App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 22, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sikkim, Chhattisgarh adopt direct selling guidelines: Centre

The guidelines, which offer clarity on the direct selling sector, has prohibited pyramid as well as money circulation schemes in the garb of direct selling business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sikkim and Chhattisgarh have adopted model guidelines on direct selling while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are in the process of implementing the same, Union Consumer Affairs minister CR Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

He said the government will consider the industry's proposal to frame a separate law to regulate the direct selling sector, which industry body Assocham expects to hit Rs 45,000 crore by 2025, from the current Rs 7,770 crore.

The sector needs to be developed further as it has high potential to generate jobs in the country, he added.

"We had come out with model guidelines on direct selling in September 2016. So far, Sikkim and Chhattisgarh have adopted (them)," Chaudhary said at an Assocham event.

related news

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are in the process of implementing the norms.

"We cannot force states to adopt the guidelines. However, we hope more states will implement it," he added.

The guidelines, which offer clarity on the direct selling sector, has prohibited pyramid as well as money circulation schemes in the garb of direct selling business.

On industry's demand to frame a separate law, the minister, on the sidelines of the event, said, "We are going slow on this. We will do it gradually. First, we have issued guidelines and the next step is framing a law. We will certainly think on these lines."

Earlier addressing the event, the minister said a progressive legislation is required as there is still some "drawback" in the system.

Any business can grow if the regulatory systems are in place to facilitate production to marketing of products, he added, highlighting the government schemes, including Start-Up India launched to encourage entrepreneurs.

Assocham Consumer Affairs Council Chairman Vijay Sardana said, "Enterprise spirit has been evoked by the government by launching schemes like Start-Up India and Stand-Up India.

These schemes will not be successful unless direct selling industry is strengthened and promoted." Much of the focus of these schemes is on boosting production and there is no policy to facilitate marketing, he observed.

tags #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India #Sikkim

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.