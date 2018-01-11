App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens bags contract worth Rs 580 crore for Gujarat Metro Link

Siemens will be responsible for complete electrification of the new double-track metro line.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Siemens today said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 580 crore for electrification work of Gujarat Metro Link Express.

"Indian mass-transit operator Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company Ltd has awarded an order of approximately Rs 580 crore to the consortium of Siemens Ltd India and Siemens AG, Germany for electrification of the 39.2-kilometer Metro Express Link in Ahmedabad, Siemens said in a statement.

According to the statement, the line, currently under construction, will run in Ahmedabad city in two corridors.

Siemens will be responsible for complete electrification of the new double-track metro line. In addition, Siemens will also provide a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system for monitoring and controlling the traction power.

related news

"Mobility is an area of expertise for us and Siemens will continue to partner with the government to help improve connectivity and public infrastructure," said Tilak Raj Seth, Executive Vice-President, Siemens Ltd and CEO, Mobility Division in Lead Country India.

He added, "With the addition of this project, Siemens is executing electrification projects for six metro cities in India, the other five being, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Nagpur and Greater Noida, matching the pace of urbanisation in India."

The Metro rail system has proven to be the most efficient mode of transportation in terms of energy consumption, space occupancy and number of people transported.

Gujarat is well on its way to create a world-class Mass Rapid Transit system which will be an integral part of community infrastructure development in the city, it added.

tags #Gujarat Metro Rail #India #Siemens

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.