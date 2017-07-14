Shun West, integrate with Asia: Chinese daily tells India

India should understand its future lies in Asia and not as an ally of the US, stated Chinese newspaper Global Times in a recent op-ed. The State backed newspaper which comes under the official Chinese newspaper 'People’s Daily’ usually reflects the official state viewpoints in matters of international politics.

In a review article credited to Yubaraj Sangroula, the piece advises India to become more integrated to Asia, by which it means the Chinese sphere of influence rather than allying with the US. The media said that the negative activities and attitudes of certain western powers against the OBOR (One Belt One Road) project is due to the rise of 'nationalism'.

It also hinted that India by not being part of the project has lost a great opportunity of investment and development, particularly in India’s states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which the paper said were 'trapped in a state of massive poverty'.

The article listed several merits that India will have by improving its relations with China. It, however, cautioned that the prerequisite for this is to ensure that the country does not get into border disputes like that in Doka la.

It added that India should withdraw from the area and let China and Bhutan deal with the issue. The article ends with cautioning India that it should refrain from trying to gain regional supremacy aided by foreign powers but become an 'integral part of Asia’.

The article comes at a time when India and China are involved in stand-off with the former moving forward with a naval exercise with allies USA and Japan.