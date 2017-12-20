Shops can stay open 24x7 in Maharashtra from today — here's what it means

The bill which allows shops and restaurants to stay open round-the-clock — Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 — will come into effect from Wednesday.

Before Wednesday, shops were required to close by 10 pm and restaurants could stay open till 1:30, only if they had prior police permission.

The proposed Bill was initially to let all eateries and shops, including bars and pubs, to stay open throughout the day given that they would require permission from the police authorities.

However, keeping women's safety in mind, the passed bill still holds restrictions on establishments which serve alcohol. Bars, pubs, wine shops and discotheques and restaurants near residential areas will require an additional clearance.

The alcohol-serving establishments will be required to stick to the earlier time restrictions.

Establishments, here means offices, clinics, malls, cinema halls and restaurants, among others. The provisions of this Act will not apply to state-run offices and establishments.

The employees working for these establishments will get an off day once in a week given that the businesses can now have three shifts in a day. The employees will also compulsorily have to have an identity card and are required to get the minimum wage.

One of the major reasons for the passing of the Bill was employment generation. This Bill will also allow the shops and establishments to have flexible timings.

On the other hand, if the establishment has less than 10 workers, then the provisions of the Act do not apply, except for Section 7 of the Act. The Act directs such establishments to register online with the 'Facilitator', i.e., the local or the state authorities and hence will not be required to register for a license.

The Act is likely to benefit more than 35 lakh establishments and shops.