Shivakumar case: IT conducts follow-up raids at 10 places

Income Tax department sleuths on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi as a follow up to raids at various properties linked to Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar earlier this month.

"Searches and surveys are being conducted at 10 places in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. All related to the D K Shivakumar case," IT department officials said.

According to officials, the places searched included the home of KPCC Secretary Vijay Mulgund, considered close to Shivakumar.

IT officials were not immediately available for comments on the status of the searches.

Meanwhile, commenting on the raids in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it "political vendetta".

"We are not against I-T raids, if they have information let the raids happen, but Congress people are selectively being targeted. It is being done out of political vendetta," he said.

"This should not happen. Congressmen are being selectively targeted at the time of elections, as part of a political conspiracy to demoralise them," he added.

Shivakumar, who was on a temple visiting spree today, told reporters at Mysuru that Mulgund was involved in taking care of Gujarat MLAs at the resort.

Commenting on the raids that took place at his residence earlier this month, he said "I have not committed any mistake and when I have not committed mistake, I need not fear anybody. I will abide by law".

In a swoop down that had stirred a political controversy, the I-T department had in the first week of August raided various properties linked to Shivakumar, who hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort on the city outskirts, to thwart "poaching" attempts by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in that state.

During the raids that went on for three consecutive days, at about 66 places across the country, officials said they had seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 15 crore.

The I-T department is yet to make an official statement on the outcome of the raids, which had been described by the ruling Congress in the state as "political vendetta" and an attempt to "browbeat" opponents.