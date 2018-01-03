App
Jan 03, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor commits a rare grammatical mistake and Twitter gets together to school him

The Congress politician who has forced us to look for the meaning of words like ‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’ and 'snollygoster' committed a rare grammatical mistake on Monday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We all have done it.

While drafting a tweet or writing a Facebook post, a grammatical mistake or an innocent typo is so common that most of the time it is overlooked. But when such a mistake is by Shashi Tharoor, the moment is destined to “go down in history”, at least on social media.

The Congress politician who has forced us to look for the meaning of words like ‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’ and 'snollygoster' committed a rare grammatical mistake on Monday.

In a tweet, thanking people for watching his Facebook live he wrote: Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://www.facebook.com/ShashiTharoor/videos/10155485107363167/ … @facebook.

related news

Suhel Seth, who is constantly buzzing on Twitter, played grammar nazi and caught Tharoor in the ‘act’. He wrote retweeting Tharoor's tweet: “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it or those ‘of’ whom...,” highlighting the mistake.

That was enough to make Twitterati’s go bonkers.










After a while, Tharoor took Seth’s correction in a good humour and tweeted terming the incident a “Hoong hats” moment, referring to another mistake by him.

Incidentally, on November 12, writing about Padmavati controversy, the auto-correct had changed the Hindi word "ghoonghat" meaning veil to "Hoong hats".



He also provided a short description of the latest error in a reply.

