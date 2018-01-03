Shashi Tharoor commits a rare grammatical mistake and Twitter gets together to school him

We all have done it.

While drafting a tweet or writing a Facebook post, a grammatical mistake or an innocent typo is so common that most of the time it is overlooked. But when such a mistake is by Shashi Tharoor, the moment is destined to “go down in history”, at least on social media.

The Congress politician who has forced us to look for the meaning of words like ‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’ and 'snollygoster' committed a rare grammatical mistake on Monday.



Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

In a tweet, thanking people for watching his Facebook live he wrote: Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://www.facebook.com/ShashiTharoor/videos/10155485107363167/ … @facebook.

Suhel Seth, who is constantly buzzing on Twitter, played grammar nazi and caught Tharoor in the ‘act’. He wrote retweeting Tharoor's tweet: “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it or those ‘of’ whom...,” highlighting the mistake.



Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it or those ‘of’ whom... https://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018



That was enough to make Twitterati’s go bonkers.

Slam dunk!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018



This will go down in history. Someone correcting Tharoorian English is the rarest sight. — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) January 1, 2018



This reminds me of Shoaib Akhtar bowling a yorker to Sachin......clean bowled.— Ramesh P (@rameshpill77) January 1, 2018



Finally there is someone who has not only understood but found mistake in Dr Tharoor’s english — C M Sharma (@CMSharmaG) January 1, 2018



Look who got sharp claws after his trip to Corbett....!!!— Shatakshi (@shatakshi_1) January 1, 2018



BRAVO!!! I will recommend your name NOBLE LITERATURE AWARD!!! @NobelPrize

Please award him for his great achievement!!! — farooqmalpe (@farooqmalpe) January 2, 2018



Gotcha moment— Rajanish (@RajanishKota) January 1, 2018



Catching the "Farrago" guy on wrong foot - no one can do better than you. — Subhash Daga (@Rtsd1965) January 1, 2018



Oh to be a Tharoor typo, so rare so so significant.— Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) January 1, 2018



@ShashiTharoor committing a grammatical error is a concrete proof to "No one is perfect" fact.

" 'm' k hher-pher se 'who' , 'whom' ho jata h" https://t.co/ZC4nta5m4K — SeRAJ (@sarcastic7daddy) January 2, 2018



After a while, Tharoor took Seth’s correction in a good humour and tweeted terming the incident a “Hoong hats” moment, referring to another mistake by him.

Incidentally, on November 12, writing about Padmavati controversy, the auto-correct had changed the Hindi word "ghoonghat" meaning veil to "Hoong hats".

Just heard @suhelseth caught it too! All thanks to hasty typing -- should have re-read and deleted but was rushing. Another "hoong hats" moment: Teaches me a lesson to check before pressing "Tweet" https://t.co/sVgh8JI9aF— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2018

Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017



Just realised that dreaded autocorrect has changed “than goonghats” to “ thang hoong hats”. Apologies. When I hit “tweet” I was still seeing the correct words I’d typed https://t.co/aQzEGfBuJq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017



He also provided a short description of the latest error in a reply.

It was a typo.... the "m" from "missed" got transposed & repeated!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2018