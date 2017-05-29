App
India
May 29, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI takes Janata Dal leader Shahabuddin into custody

Shahabuddin has been brought in for questioning in the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, according to CBI sources.

CBI takes Janata Dal leader Shahabuddin into custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today took custody of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin whose name has cropped up as an accused in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

CBI sources said Shahabuddin has been brought to the agency headquarter for questioning in this case.

Shahabuddin was lodged in Tihar prison.

The agency has told a Muzaffarpur court that his name has surfaced as an accused in the case and it needs his custodial interrogation.

The agency was granted the permission by the court to question him.

The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan last year.

Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February this year on a Supreme Court order on a plea by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.

Ranjan was gunned down on May 13 last year and his wife has accused Shahabuddin of having a role in the killing.

