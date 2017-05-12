Setback for Rahul, Sonia Gandhi as HC allows I-T probe into Young Indian

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi High Court on Friday cleared way for an Income Tax investigation into Young Indian Private Limited – a company where Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are directors. The company is expected to approach Supreme Court now, according to a report in News18.com.

The Congress leaders have been accused of cheating and misappropriation of funds. The allegation is related to an incident where the directors paid just Rs 50 lakh to obtain rights to recover Rs 90.25 crore from Associate Journals Ltd that it owed to Congress, the report stated.

“It is a blow to the Gandhis. They may approach the Supreme Court, but they still need to answer questions,” BJP leader Nalin Kohli told CNN-News18.

The case has been filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. Other accused include names like Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda.

In 2012, Swamy had filed the plea, accusing Sonia, Rahul and others affiliated with Congress of conspiring to cheat in a land deal. He had alleged that the party gave an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to the AJL, which was either not repaid or repaid in case, which was in violation of Section 269T of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Limited (AJL).

"Neither Sonia nor Rahul has withdrawn any money from it (Young Indian)," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told CNN-News18 adding that the company is a trust that manages National Herald

"The Gandhi have the option of approaching the Supreme Court. The I-T (department) cannot open a one-sided investigation. Subramanian Swamy is not inchare of I-T," Surjewala said.