Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead here on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M N Anucheth said she was shot dead at her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar. Gauri Lankesh had ideological differences with right wing outfits.

Last year, she was convicted in a defamation case filed by MP Prahlad Joshi, who had objected to a report against BJP leaders.