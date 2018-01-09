App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Send proposal to develop green cover along Yamuna banks: Delhi minister tells DDA

Hussain said that the plantation along the river's banks will not only improve Delhi's green cover, but will also help in soil conservation and prevent encroachment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain today wrote to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Udai Pratap Singh, seeking a proposal from the authority to develop "greenery" on the either side of the 23-kilometre-long Yamuna river bank.

Hussain said that the plantation along the river's banks will not only improve Delhi's green cover, but will also help in soil conservation and prevent encroachment.

The Yamuna riverfront falls under the specially- designated as zone 'O', for having special characteristics and ecological significance. The zone 'O' is conceived to set the strategies for rejuvenation of river Yamuna.

According to Hussain, the zone 'O' is nearly 23 kilometres long on each side of the Yamuna and is under the control and supervision of the Delhi Development Authority.

related news

Hussain said in the letter that the DDA has been approached several times to make the sites on the 'O' zone available to the government for carrying out tree plantation.

"I would, therefore, request you to kindly intervene and issue necessary directions to the officers concerned to forward a proposal to this government in the interest of promotion of greenery in Delhi," he told the DDA vice chairman.

He said increasing the green cover in Delhi was essential to effectively tackle the menace of rising air pollution.

Planting trees along the banks would help neutralise the adverse affects of the air pollution and they may also help in preventing soil erosion, Hussain said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.