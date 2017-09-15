Security lapse at IGI: Man boards the flight with a kitchen knife in his bag

Moneycontrol News

A SpiceJet passenger was offloaded and detained for carrying a kitchen knife in his handbag. A mandatory checking of the aircraft was done by the Central Industry Security Force officials and was released to fly.



Passenger was offloaded & handed over to airport police. Flight was released after necessary checks as per regulatory guidelines: SpiceJet

— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

The incident came to light on Friday on Delhi-Goa SpiceJet flight SG 144 when one of the passengers on board reported to cabin crew that he was carrying a kitchen knife in his bag, according to ANI. This was immediately brought to the notice of CISF.

Thereafter, the passenger was asked to deboard the plane. He was later detained by the security officials.

Reportedly, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, was also on board the flight.

The incident brings to light a lapse in security at the Indira Gandhi International airport which manages 58 million passengers yearly.