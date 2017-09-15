App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 15, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Security lapse at IGI: Man boards the flight with a kitchen knife in his bag

Reportedly, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, was also on board the flight

Security lapse at IGI: Man boards the flight with a kitchen knife in his bag

Moneycontrol News

A SpiceJet passenger was offloaded and detained for carrying a kitchen knife in his handbag. A mandatory checking of the aircraft was done by the Central Industry Security Force officials and was released to fly.

The incident came to light on Friday on Delhi-Goa SpiceJet flight SG 144 when one of the passengers on board reported to cabin crew that he was carrying a kitchen knife in his bag, according to ANI. This was immediately brought to the notice of CISF.

Thereafter, the passenger was asked to deboard the plane. He was later detained by the security officials.

Reportedly, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, was also on board the flight.

The incident brings to light a lapse in security at the Indira Gandhi International airport which manages 58 million passengers yearly.

tags #India #SpiceJet

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.