App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 28, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Security breach during PM's visit to Noida, two cops suspended

SSP Love Kumar has suspended the two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal. They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office Manish Saxena said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two policemen, who were in-charge of piloting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade during his visit to the city on December 25, have been suspended for taking the convoy on a wrong route and causing a security breach.

SSP Love Kumar has suspended the two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal. They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office Manish Saxena said.

The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the prime minister's cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover. Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage.

Several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit. The route was through second cut and the first cut was barricaded.

Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the prime minister’s cavalcade and other VIP movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action.

The report has been sent to the ADG and the commissioner.

The prime minister was in Noida on Christmas to inaugurate the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji line of the Metro.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Noida #Prime Minister

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.