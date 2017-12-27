App
Dec 26, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Secularism is in DNA of Indians: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu lauded the Parsi community for making "invaluable contribution" towards the nation building and in diverse fields.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Praising the Parsi community for its contribution towards the nation building and the country's economy, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said secularism was in the DNA of every Indian much before it was enshrined in the Constitution.

Naidu was addressing the members of the Parsi community at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Iranshah Utsav at Udvada in Valsad district of Gujarat, about 200 kms from here yesterday.

"'Sarva dharma sama bhava' (equality of all religions) epitomises India's secular ethos. India is a land of diverse cultures and religions. Secularism was in the DNA of every Indian much before it was enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

"The values of tolerance and respect for all religions have been part of the Indian ethos from time immemorial. Unless there is social cohesion, communal harmony and religious tolerance, the progress and development of the country will suffer," Naidu added.

The contribution of the Parsi community in the economy of the country is significant, which is why India's economy ranks third in the world now, he claimed.

He also lauded the community for making "invaluable contribution" towards the nation building and in diverse fields.

"Freedom fighter Dadabhai Naoroji, industrialist JRD Tata, nuclear scientist Homi Bhabha, music conductor Zubin Mehta are a few among the several stalwarts, who contributed towards India's growth and glory," Naidu said.

"Although Parsi community represents a minuscule portion of our total population, the contribution made by them in the overall economic development of the country has always remained in the forefront," he added.

According to Naidu, the government would endeavour to make Udvada a global destination for tourism.

Udvada Utsav, which started in 2015 on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcases the glorious history of Parsis over 1,300 years.

Vada Dasturji Khurshed K Dastoor, high priest of Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada and member of National Commission for Minorities, said, "Shreeji Pak Iranshah (Atashbehram) is the link between the past and present times of the Parsi community. It is the witness to the religious pride of our illustrious forefathers and proof of inspiration for younger generation.

