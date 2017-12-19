App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Section of PSU bank unions threaten strike on Dec 27

Following the strike call, many banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Vijaya Bank have already informed their customers about inconvenience if it materialises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A section of bank unions have given a strike call for December 27 for early implementation of wage revision for IDBI Bank employees which has been due since 2012.

Banks have been informed by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that members of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) have served notices of strike on IBA for December 27 in all banks on certain issues.

According to AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam, the strike call has been given in the support of IDBI Bank employees and staff protest of undue delay of about 5 year in implementation of wage revision.

The wage revision in IDBI Bank has been due since 2012, he said, adding that the Chief Labour Commissioner has called conciliatory meeting on December 20.

If IBA and bank management do not come up with assurance, the unions would be forced to go on strike, he added.

"Members of the said unions are likely to participate in this strike. The strike has been called by AIBEA or AIBOA which have members in certain areas of our bank. Hence, the likely impact of strike may not be much excluding few areas," SBI said in a filing to stock exchanges.

