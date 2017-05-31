App
May 31, 2017 05:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBA Result 2017: Assam HSLC result 2017 to be declared today at 10am; check sebaonline.org

The Assam Board (SEBA) is set to declare Assam HSLC Result 2017 (Class 10) today at 10 am on its website sebaonline.org.

SEBA Result 2017: Assam HSLC result 2017 to be declared today at 10am; check sebaonline.org
assam hslc result 2017

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is set to declare Assam HSLC Result 2017 (Class 10) today at 10 am on its website sebaonline.org.

The Assam board confirmed this via a notification on its website.

This year, 3.91 lakh students awaiting their Assam HSLC Result 2017 can also check them on the official partner website of SEBA.

The Assam HSLC exams were conducted from 17 February - 10 March, 2017. Last year, the SEBA results were declared for 3.81 lakh students and the pass percentage was 62.79 percent.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2017:

- Log on to sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

- Click on the results notification

- On the next page, input your roll number and other details

- Your results will be displayed on the website

