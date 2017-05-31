SEBA Result 2017: Assam Board HSLC result 2017 declared on sebaonline.org; Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya tops

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared Assam HSLC Result 2017 (Class 10) or Assam HSLC/AHM 2017 on its website sebaonline.org. Students can also check them on the official partner website of SEBA

This year, overall pass percentage was at 47.49. Of the 3,80,733 students who appeared for the exam, 54,955 students passed with first division, 80,197 students passed with second division, and 43,522 with third division. Almost 1,92,874 students failed the exam.



Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu - 589/600 marks

Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh- 588/600

Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh- 588/600

Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua- 588/600

Bhargobpratim Borah of Pichala National Academy, Jarabari - 587/600



The Assam HSLC exams were conducted from 17 February - 10 March, 2017. Last year, the SEBA results were declared for 3.81 lakh students and the pass percentage was 62.79 percent.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2017:

- Log on to results.sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

- Click on the results notification link

- Input your roll number and other details

- Your results will be displayed on the website

This year, SEBA has undertaken a pilot project to evaluate general mathematics answer sheets digitally, according to a release on its official website.

To cushion against all such errors the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has also decided to moderate marks in English, General Science, Social Science and Mathematics for the HSLC Class 10 Result 2017.

As per the moderation policy maximum 13 marks have been considered for Mathematics and 10 marks for other three subjects.

CHSE Board has also decided to continue with the policy of Grace marks for lower level performers to improve the pass percentage.