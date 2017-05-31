SEBA Result 2017: Assam Board HSLC result 2017 declared on sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared Assam HSLC Result 2017 (Class 10) or Assam HSLC/AHM 2017 on its website sebaonline.org.

This year, 3.91 lakh students awaiting their Assam HSLC Result 2017 can also check them on the official partner website of SEBA.

The Assam HSLC exams were conducted from 17 February - 10 March, 2017. Last year, the SEBA results were declared for 3.81 lakh students and the pass percentage was 62.79 percent.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2017:

- Log on to results.sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

- Click on the results notification link

- Input your roll number and other details

- Your results will be displayed on the website

This year, SEBA has undertaken a pilot project to evaluate general mathematics answer sheets digitally, according to a release on its official website.

To cushion against all such errors the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has also decided to moderate marks in English, General Science, Social Science and Mathematics for the HSLC Class 10 Result 2017.

As per the moderation policy maximum 13 marks have been considered for Mathematics and 10 marks for other three subjects.

CHSE Board has also decided to continue with the policy of Grace marks for lower level performers to improve the pass percentage.