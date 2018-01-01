App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Season's 'worst fog' hits over 350 flights at Delhi airport

Over 270 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 35 cancelled. No flight could take off from the airport here for nearly four hours between 7.30 am and 11.05 am, according to an airport official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 350 planes flying into and out of Delhi were delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" fog reduced visibility to 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on the New Year's eve.

Over 270 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 35 cancelled. No flight could take off from the airport here for nearly four hours between 7.30 am and 11.05 am, according to an airport official.

Take-offs from the IGI Airport require a minimum visibility range of 125 metres.

However, as Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called the CAT IIIB system (short for category three), aircraft qualified to land in visibility of 25-50 metres could arrive.

related news

There were, however, nearly 50 diversions to nearby airports as many pilots deployed by airlines were not trained in CAT IIIB instrument landing system, the source said.

"Runway visibility since 5.30 AM has been between 50-75 metres. This is so far the worst fog we have experienced this year," RK Jenamani, Director, India Meteorological Department, Delhi area and IGI Airport said.

An official from the Met department termed it the "worst" fog of the season.

While visibility improved to 2,000 metres later in the day and operations were restored to normal, there were consequential delays throughout the day and a waiting time of upto six hours was common.

Many took to Twitter to share pictures of the overcrowded domestic terminal where passengers could be seen sitting on floors and occupying staircases.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Airport #fog #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.