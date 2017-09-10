App
Sep 10, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sealdah express's empty coach derail at Jammu station

However, no one was injured in the incident

An empty coach of Sealdah express derailed at the Jammu railway station on Saturday, an official said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, he said.

An empty boggie of the Sealdah Express derailed when it was being brought to the platform from washing area, a railway officer told PTI.

No train except the Sealdah express has been delayed, he said.

The train, which was scheduled to depart from Jammu at 6.55 PM, will now leave at 23.30 pm after another coach will be added to it, the officer said.

The reason behind the derailment is being ascertained, he said.

tags #India #Indian Railways

