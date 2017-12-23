Scuffle case: IndiGo in process of responding to DGCA notice

IndiGo today said it is in the process of responding to the show-cause notice issued by aviation regulator DGCA with regard to the incident where airline staff manhandled a passenger at the airport here.

There is an ongoing probe into the incident that was initiated by the DGCA and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, according to a regulatory filing.

"The notice has been received by the company pursuant to and in connection with this enquiry and the company is in the process of responding to it," the filing by the airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation said.

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through social media last month even though it happened on October 15.

On Wednesday, sources had said the watchdog has issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation from the airline with respect to the incident, including the reasons for not informing it voluntarily.

Further, IndiGo said the incident "did not affect, impact or hamper" the company's flights or operations in any manner.

"No adverse action has been taken against the company by the DGCA or any other regulatory authority in relation to the said incident," the filing noted.

The airport entry passes of the two employees involved in the scuffle have also been cancelled by the BCAS, a source had said on Wednesday.

After a video clip of the scuffle went viral on November 7, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had condemned the incident. The airline had admitted that it was at fault and had apologised.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose nearly two per cent to Rs 1,158.45 in late morning trade.