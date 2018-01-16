School vandalised after students perform to Padmaavat song

Members of Karni Sena allegedly vandalised a school in Madhya Pradesh over a dance performance, based on a song from the movie Padmaavat, purportedly by the school's students.

As per a report in News18, the incident took place at St Paul’s School in Jaora, Ratlam. On Monday, the school was conducting a cultural event in which children were performing. But when some students performed on the song ‘Ghoomar’ from Padmaavat supporters allegedly belonging to the Rajput outfit barged in to the premise and ransacked it.

While police have claimed that a child and parent got injured during the attack, the school owner, Devendra Munat added that the Karni Sena members vandalised furniture, a sound system, notice board and window glasses. "Nearly 15-20 persons barged into the school premises where as part of its annual day function, Ghoomar dance from the film Padmaavat was being staged by a young student. The mob threw chairs, caused panic among the audience, disrupted the function and then fled the venue," MPS Parihar, station in-charge of Jaora police station, was quoted saying in the report.

On their part, Karni Sena has refuted the allegation and claimed that anti-social elements were behind the attack against the school. “On being informed about the said performance, we went there to advise the school administration but had nothing to do with the vandalism. It must have been done by some anti-social elements,” Karni Sena district head Jitendra Singh Barkheri was quoted as saying in the report.

The incident makes it evident that the controversies that surround the movie is still a long way from ebbing down. Earlier Rajput groups had opposed the movie after alleging that it showed the Rajput queen Padmini in a bad light. While the movie is set to release after a change in its name, opposition still lingers about the song ‘ghoomar’ in the movie in which the queen is shown as dancing.