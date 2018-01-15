SCBA president Vikas Singh meets Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today and handed over a resolution on the crisis in the apex judiciary to him.

The senior lawyer told PTI that he handed over a copy of the SCBA resolution to the CJI, who assured him that he would look into it.

"He said that he would look into it and ensure there was congeniality in the Supreme Court at the earliest," Singh told PTI after his 15-minute meeting with Justice Misra.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), at an emergency meeting yesterday, passed a resolution and expressed "grave concern" over the differences of four seniormost judges with the CJI and said the issue should be immediately considered by the full court of the apex court.

The SCBA executive committee resolved that all public interest litigation (PIL) matters, including the pending PILs, should be either taken up by the CJI or be assigned for adjudication to four senior judges who are part of the apex court collegium.