SC to hear pleas against Aadhaar today, find out the deadlines for various linkages

A five-judge bench of Supreme Court is likely to hear today pleas seeking a provisional stay on Centre’s decision on linking Aadhaar to various government schemes and welfare measures.

The petitioners have termed linking of Aadhaar number with banks and mobile numbers as ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional’. They have also objected to the CBSE’s decision to make Aadhaar compulsory for students appearing for examinations.

The applicants have argued that the government cannot compel people.

A number of civil activists have raised concerns relating to privacy and security of data under Aadhaar. They also fear that due to the lack of security features associated with Aadhaar-linked financial transaction, the system is prone to financial frauds.

While implementing the farm loan waiver in Maharashtra, the state government found out that many villagers have common Aadhaar number.

Officials in Jharkhand governments have published the list of citizens on their websites mentioning names, address, bank account details, Aadhaar numbers giving details of persons receiving old age pension. Similarly, in Punjab, around 20,000 citizens applying for low-cost housing in Ludhiana and Jagraon found that their Aadhaar has been leaked.

Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni’s unique identification number was posted on Twitter by the enrolment agency in March.

A nine-bench constitutional bench of Supreme Court declared Right to Privacy as fundamental under article 21 of Indian constitution in August.

While the government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, linking of permanent account number (PAN) was earlier extended by three months to March 31, 2018.

The deadline for linking mobile number with Aadhaar number is February 6, 2018.

However, the cut-off date for linking Aadhaar to mutual funds, insurance policies, employee pension scheme and other schemes remains December 31, 2017.