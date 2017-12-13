App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said the company law tribunal should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of the embattled realty firm, as it was seized of the matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order on the government's takeover of Unitech. The government is said to have apologised for having moved NCLT while the case was being heard at the apex court.

Consequently, the Supreme Court's earlier order of no coercive action against company or the board stands. SC will next hear the case on January 12.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had observed the NCLT should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of the embattled realty firm.

Attorney General K K Venugopal also told the  Supreme Court that the Government should not have approached NCLT with the plea to take over management of Unitech.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had questioned the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's

directors and their substitution by government nominees.

Also read: Supreme Court on Unitech case: Very disturbing that the Centre moved to NCLT while the case was being heard by us

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and the siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board.

The NCLT, in its order, had also said the government must give the name of its nominees by December 20 and restrained Unitech's eight suspended directors from selling their personal and company properties.

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear the plea on behalf of the embattled civil construction and housing development company Unitech after NCLT allowed the Centre to take over its management reins.

 

 

 

