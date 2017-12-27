SC, ST bodies protest against privatisation, job outsourcing in rally

Scores of men and women converged at the Ramleela Ground here to protest against privatisation and outsourcing of jobs, terming these "threats" to the reservation policy.

The rally was organised by the All India Confederation of SC, ST Organisations.

Even after Independence, socio-economic conditions of the people belonging to SC, ST and backward communities have not changed much, president of the organisation and BJP MP Udit Raj said.

Members of the outfit from UP, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and many other states participated in the rally.

"Government departments are going for contract system in employment, and outsourcing of jobs and works have become the order of the day. This has adversely impacted the people covered under reservation," the North West Delhi MP said.

Ever since the privatisation began, SCs and STs have started getting "alienated" not only from governance but also from economic activities, he claimed.

Participants of the rally supported the demand for the passing of a bill to remove all the hindrances in the path of reservation in promotion.

They demanded reservation in private sector, land to landless people, reservation in higher judiciary and armed forces, ban on contract system in recruitment, and removal of Article 370 of the Constitution to pave the way for reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.