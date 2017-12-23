App
Dec 22, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses stay on Karnataka HC order on pictorial warning on tobacco products

Earlier, the high court had struck down the 2014 amendment rules that mandated the pictorial health warning to cover 85 percent of the tobacco product packaging space.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on the Karnataka High Court verdict which quashed the government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 percent of the packaging space.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the high court to upload the judgement on its website and fixed the appeal against it for further hearing on January 8 next year.

Several petitions, including the one filed by NGO Health for Millions Trust, have challenged the high court verdict.

The high court had on December 15 struck down the 2014 amendment rules that mandated the pictorial health warning to cover 85 percent of the tobacco product packaging space, holding that they violated the constitutional norms.

