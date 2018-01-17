App
Jan 17, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

SC order hints CJI Dipak Misra may form new bench to hear Judge Loya death case

An order released late in the evening on the Supreme Court website says the case should be “Put up before the appropriate bench,” hinting that a new bench could be formed to hear the Public Interest Litigation.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
Justice Dipak Misra
Justice Dipak Misra

Justice Arun Mishra may have decided not to hear any further petitions relating to the CBI judge BH Loya death case, which triggered the open revolt in the Supreme Court.

An order released late in the evening on the Supreme Court website says the case should be “Put up before the appropriate bench,” hinting that a new bench could be formed to hear the Public Interest Litigation.

Does it mean that the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra is not the "appropriate" bench to hear this case any further? The court order gives rise to a possibility that the case may not be heard by this bench whenever it is listed for hearing next.

