Jan 12, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC judges shocker: Justice Ranjan Gogoi, next in line to be CJI, publicly assails incumbent

Of these four judges, Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s participation in the country’s legal history is particulary notable — he was slated to take up the role of the Chief Justice of India following Justice Dipak Misra’s tenure.

Moneycontrol News

In an unprecedented move in the country’s legal history, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court on Friday took to the media saying that the administration of the Supreme Court “has not been in order”.

Of these four judges, Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s participation in the country’s legal history was particulary notable — he was slated to take up the role of the Chief Justice of India following Justice Dipak Misra’s tenure.

According to the Supreme Court website, Justice Ranjan Gogoi was born on 18th November, 1954 and officially joined the Bar in 1978.

He practised in the Gauhati High Court for most his tenure. He was appointed as the Permanent Judge to the Gauhati High Court on 28th February, 2001.

Justice Gogoi was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 9th September, 2010. He was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 12th February, 2011 before finally appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court on 23 April, 2012.

He is the son of politician Kesab Chandra Gogoi of the Congress, who became the Chief Minister of Assam for two months in 1982.

Justice Gogoi took part in the hearings pertaining to the Sahara group and the Aamby Valley auction, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a ruling which said politicians would not be allowed to use public funding for campaigning.

