Jan 12, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC judges hold unprecedented press conference questioning apex court administration

"The administration of the SC is not in order & many things which are less than desirable have happened in last few months," Justice Kurien Joseph said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an unprecedented move, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court today held a press conference questioning the administration of the apex court, including raising concerns over the death of Justice BM Loya.

Publicly questioning Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurien Joseph said that "with no pleasure we are compelled take the decision to call a press conference. The administration of the SC is not in order & many things which are less than desirable have happened in last few months."

They added that they had sent a letter to the CJI regarding various issues at the apex court. The letter raises four issues - allocation of cases by the Chief Justice, the Medical Council of India case, collegium functioning and assignment of the Justice Loya case.

"Democracy will not survive," Justice Chelameswar said, adding that the judges had written a letter to the CJI "who could not be convinced".

“We met the CJI, with specific requests, to no avail. We are now left with no choice but to address the nation. We don't want the nation to think that we were asleep,” Justice Chelameswar said.

Dramatically, he added that it was up to the nation to decide whether to impeach the CJI.

The CJI has requested a consultation with the Attorney General at 1.30 pm.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

