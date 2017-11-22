App
Nov 22, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC, HC judges to get salary hike

A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal in this regard. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike.

The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances. The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high courts get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.

After the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the matter was already under the consideration of the government.

