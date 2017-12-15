App
Dec 15, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC extends Aadhaar linkage deadline for all services to March 31

The apex court has also extended Aadhaar linkage for all services provided by the Centre and states to March 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has extended mandatory linking of Aadhaar for all services, including new bank accounts and mobile services to March 31, 2018. The deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile services was earlier set at February 6 while that for new bank accounts was December 31.

However, the court ruled that new bank accounts can be opened without Aadhaar but applicants need to submit proof of Aadhaar application. The government on December 13 had extended the December 31 deadline for linking old bank accounts to Aadhaar numbers by three months to March 31, 2018.

Menwhile, the Supreme Court has also agreed to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's plea against government introducing Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill in the parliament.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in an interim order, also modified its earlier order with regards to linking of Aadhaar with mobile services and said the deadline of February 6 next year for this purpose also stood extended till March 31.

The apex court has also extended Aadhaar linkage for all services provided by the Centre and states to March 31. This means those availing welfare schemes have time till March 31 to link their accounts with the government’s biometric capture. The move follows the Centre updating the court on Thursday about extending deadlines for all services.

The apex court will hear the Aadhaar case on January 17, 2018.

With inputs from PTI

tags #Aaadhar #Aadhaar number #Supreme Court

