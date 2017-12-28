App
Dec 27, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Airlines plane develops snag during take-off, pilot applies emergency brakes

The Saudi Airline flight number SV895 from Lucknow to Riyadh carrying 300 passengers developed the technical problem on the runway and the pilot had to apply emergency brakes to avert an accident, the senior airport official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A major accident was averted today when the pilot of a Saudi Airlines flight applied emergency brakes when the nose wheel developed a technical snag during the take-off, an official said.

The Saudi Airline flight number SV895 from Lucknow to Riyadh carrying 300 passengers developed the technical problem on the runway and the pilot had to apply emergency brakes to avert an accident, the senior airport official said.

As a result, the runway was blocked and all arrivals and departures had to be rescheduled, he said.

Six arrivals from various airports were diverted to IGI airport Delhi, while three scheduled departures were held up, the official added.

