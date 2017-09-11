Sanofi launches Combiflam Icyhot pain relief topical in India

Sanofi India today said it has expanded its consumer healthcare portfolio by launching Combiflam Icyhot, a topical analgesic in the pain-care segment.

"We have launched Combiflam Icyhot, an over-the-counter product, which will be available in two formats - gel and spray, for instant and long-lasting relief to people suffering from muscle pains and sprains," Sanofi general manager - consumer healthcare, India & South Asia Nikhilesh Kalra told PTI here.

Sanofi India's Consumer Healthcare Business Unit has a strong presence in four segments, namely pain-care, digestive health, allergy solutions, and vitamins, minerals and supplements.

Typically, people choose the format of their painkiller depending on the type of pain they are suffering from, said Kalra.

When it comes to seeking relief from muscular pains including neck, shoulder and back pain, topicals are the most preferred format. To address this gap in our pain segment, we have brought the Icyhot brand from Sanofi USA, and are manufacturing it indigenously to offer our Indian consumers a high quality over-the- counter product, at affordable prices, Kalra said.

"Combiflam is one of our flagship prescription brands and is present in 1 of 3 Indian households for over 30 years. Building on this legacy, the launch of Combiflam Icyhot gel and spray in the over-the- counter segment further expands our consumer healthcare portfolio," Sanofi managing director-India and vice president - South Asia Shailesh Ayyangar said.

The company sees a big opportunity in the pain-care segment as country's pain relief market is estimated at Rs 4,700 crore, of which topicals is estimated at Rs 2,800 crore, Kalra said.

Going forward, the company hopes to launch more OTC products in allergy solutions, pain-care, and digestive health segments, Kalra added.