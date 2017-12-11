India-China river tussle: Samples of blackening Brahmaputra sent to IIT-Guwahati for testing

Assam government has sent the samples of Brahmaputra river's water to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and Indian Institute Technology-Guwahati for testing. It was reported that the water of the river was turning black.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Director General of Fire Services to collect the samples and sent it to the institutes for examination.

AP Rawat, the Director General of Fire Services, collected water samples from 15 locations and sent them to IIT-G and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, according to a report in The Economic Times. The samples will be tested to determines the reasons for water turning dark.

“Upon finding the responsible causes the report would be submitted to the state government for it to take remedial steps. Following the incident, the state government also brought the incident to the notice of the central government,” the Assam government said.

Also Read: Concerns raised about Chinese intentions after a river in Arunachal Pradesh turns black

Siang river, one of the largest tributaries to the Brahmaputra, has become muddy and black in Arunachal Pradesh. Siang meets the Brahmaputra in Sadiya in Assam state. India had accused Chinese activities on the bank of the river for the blackening of Siang. The river originates in Tibet and flows to Arunachal Pradesh.