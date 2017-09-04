SAIL supplies 20k tonnes of steel for Lucknow Metro rail project

App
Sep 04, 2017 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

State-owned SAIL on Monday said it has supplied around 20,000 tonnes of steel for Lucknow Metro rail project.

The first phase of the project will be operational for the public from tomorrow.

"SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) has supplied around 20,000 tonnes of steel for the 8.5 km long priority stretch of the North-South Corridor of Lucknow Metro Rail which will operate in between Transport Nagar and Lucknow Charbagh railway station," the company said in a statement.

SAIL has supplied reinforcement bars, structural steel and plates for this stretch and is ready to supply for the remaining stretch.

"SAIL has supplied more than 3 lakh tonnes of steel for India's different metro construction projects including the present and upcoming metro projects," it said.

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) project is presently in two phases, of which the Phase I comprises of 22.8 km-long North-South corridor and an 11 km-long Phase II forming the East-West Corridor, the statement said.

The company is expanding its product range and capacity to supply value added products, including both long and flat products like structurals, TMTs, wire rods, plates etc for infrastructure, construction, engineering, industrial segments.

SAIL has been supplying steel for construction of major projects of national importance, including the recently inaugurated Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, several metro projects at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, major airports, country's longest road tunnel connecting Chenani-Nashri in J&K, for under construction projects like Polavaram multi- purpose irrigation project, Statue of Unity in Gujarat etc.  SAIL is also actively entering into the ready to use steel products segment to establish last mile connectivity with customers and end consumers.

tags #Business #India

