Ryan School murder case: Arushi Talwar's parents' lawyer to represent accused minor

The minor accused in the Ryan murder case will ‘in all probability’ be represented by the same lawyer who counselled Arushi Talwar’s parents in the Arushi-Hemraj murder case.

Tanveer Ahmed Mir was approached by murder suspect’s father through a mutual friend who is also a lawyer and practices in Gurugram.

"I have had a preliminary discussion with the family of the boy, I will in all probability take his case," a report in India Today quoted Mir.

The due course of action is on hold as defendant’s counsel is yet be decided as the accused is lodged in remand home and the CBI is yet to produce him in a competent court. Both sides will first argue on if the minor accused needs to be tried as an adult or a juvenile under the new law.

CBI, however, is not concerned with who will be arguing on behalf of the defence. "Hiring a lawyer is the right of the accused. We are confident about our investigation," said a source.

The murder case took a new turn after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) dismissed the probe done by Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault.

Instead, the CBI arrested a 16-year-old student of class XI at Ryan School, for killing the child in order to delay examinations.

The accused is the same person who had earlier notified the school gardener about Pradyuman’s body lying in the toilet. He was considered one of the first witnesses of the crime.

With the CBI claiming that the accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board last Wednesday and then sent to CBI custody for three days.

Earlier, the CBI also recreated the murder scene with help of the accused.

The investigating agency found that the teen had thrown the murder weapon—a knife he procured from a shop—into a commode in the toilet after killing his junior, as per sources.