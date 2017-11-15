Ryan school murder: Accused juvenile retracts from confession, says he was forced by investigators

In another twist to the Ryan International School murder case, the juvenile who had earlier confessed to the killing of Class 2 student Pradhyumn Thakur has retracted from his confession.

The juvenile, while talking to a team of CBI officials and officers from the Juvenile Justice Board, said on Monday that he was forced by the investigating officers to make the confession.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the boy has also alleged that the investigators had physically tortured him and recorded the confession in their own words. According to him, he was waiting for a friend when he entered the washroom to see Pradhyumn vomiting blood and immediately informed a teacher and a gardener about it.

Seven-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur was found with his throat slit inside the washroom of Ryan International School on the morning of September 8.

While the police team had apprehended Ashok Kumar, who was working as a conductor in the school bus for the murder, the CBI investigation gave him a clean chit and detained the juvenile who studies in the same school.

The investigators had accused that the juvenile had committed the crime to postpone the examinations and the parent-teacher meeting that was set to happen soon in the school.

With the juvenile backtracking from the confession, the investigation may lead to more deliberations unless valid evidence is discovered. Though CBI officials have refuted the claims of forced confession, it does not hold any value as evidence in the court.