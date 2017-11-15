App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 14, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ryan school murder: Accused juvenile retracts from confession, says he was forced by investigators

The police team had earlier apprehended Ashok Kumar, who was working as a conductor in the school bus for the murder, but the CBI investigation gave him a clean chit and detained the juvenile who studies in the same school

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In another twist to the Ryan International School murder case, the juvenile who had earlier confessed to the killing of Class 2 student Pradhyumn Thakur has retracted from his confession.

The juvenile, while talking to a team of CBI officials and officers from the Juvenile Justice Board, said on Monday that he was forced by the investigating officers to make the confession.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the boy has also alleged that the investigators had physically tortured him and recorded the confession in their own words. According to him, he was waiting for a friend when he entered the washroom to see Pradhyumn vomiting blood and immediately informed a teacher and a gardener about it.

Seven-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur was found with his throat slit inside the washroom of Ryan International School on the morning of September 8.

related news

While the police team had apprehended Ashok Kumar, who was working as a conductor in the school bus for the murder, the CBI investigation gave him a clean chit and detained the juvenile who studies in the same school.

The investigators had accused that the juvenile had committed the crime to postpone the examinations and the parent-teacher meeting that was set to happen soon in the school.

With the juvenile backtracking from the confession, the investigation may lead to more deliberations unless valid evidence is discovered. Though CBI officials have refuted the claims of forced confession, it does not hold any value as evidence in the court.

tags #Haryana #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.