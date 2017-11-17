Ryan murder: Court posts Ashok Kumar's bail plea hearing to November 20

A civil court today posted the matter of a bail plea of Ashok Kumar, an accused in the murder of Ryan International School student Pradhuman Thakur, to November 20 for further arguments.

The hearing which commenced before Additional Sessions Judge Rajni Yadav remained inconclusive.

The judge heard the counsel of the CBI as well as the accused and the bail application of Kumar, who worked as a bus conductor at the school here.

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel of Pradhuman's father Barun Chandra, argued for rejecting Kumar's bail.

Tekriwal said the court deferred the hearing on Kumar's bail plea to November 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the case submitted its probe report, including the CCTV footage.

The CBI counsel said Kumar's role in the crime has not been ascertained yet, but a decision on giving him a clean chit could be taken only when scientific reports were out.

Meanwhile, the accused's counsel, Mohit Verma, argued that his client was being framed.

"Nothing has to be recovered from Kumar. There is no need to investigate him as the CBI has already arrested a Ryan school student in the case," Verma said.

"Kumar lives in the city with his family. There is no reason for him to escape. He is ready to join the investigation whenever called, thus he should be allowed bail," he said.

The entire court proceedings were recorded on camera.

Pradhuman, a Class 2 student, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on September 8.