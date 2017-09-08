School staff under scanner after 7-year-old boy found dead in Gurugram's Ryan International School

A Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Sohna, Gurugram area was found dead on the campus with his throat slit, police said. The school is a part of the Ryan International Group of institutions.

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur (7) lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

Police have said that they are close to a breakthrough in the death of the student. A second round of questioning is underway. Three people – a conductor, a driver and a staff member – are under scanner, reports CNN-News18. Police said the cause of death will only be known after a post-mortem is conducted.

"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said.

On January 20 last year, a six-year-old student at Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj had died after he allegedly fell into a water tank.

Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said.

Meanwhile, the body of the child has been sent for postmortem, police said.

The boy's father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

"I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy," the grieving father said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

Senior officials of the Gurugram police intervened to maintain calm.