Ryan International School murder: Juvenile accused to be tried as an adult

The Class 11 student who is accused of killing his seven-year-old schoolmate Pradyuman Thakur at Gurgaon's Ryan International School will now be tried as an adult instead of a juvenile.

The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday declared that if convicted, the 16-year-old accused will serve his punishment until he is 21 years old in accordance with the juvenile justice laws. However, once he completes his punishment at the correction home, the accused will be treated as an adult and be subject to more stringent punishment.

In addition, the subsequent hearing of the case will be held at the sessions court and not Juvenile Justice court.

In November, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) arrested the juvenile for slitting a child's throat in order to delay an examination. He is currently at an observation home for children.

Under the new Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2015, juveniles who are 16 years or older can be tried as adults for heinous offences like rape and murder. Heinous offences are those which are punishable with imprisonment of seven years or more.

The Act was amended after the December 16 gang-rape in the national capital that shook the nation. A juvenile was among those convicted and while his fellow convicts were sentenced to death, the juvenile was released in 2015 in accordance with the law at the time.