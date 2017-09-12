App
Sep 12, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Trolling is like hitting below the belt, RSS doesn't support it

Bhagwat sought to clarify that while Sangh and BJP are related, the two should not be used as synonyms

At a time when online trolling by the alleged supporters of the Sangh Parivar has been covered by global media, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat told a gathering of diplomats that his organisation doesn’t support any aggressive behaviour.

“Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt. We don’t support those who display such behaviour,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by one of the organisers.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak chaired the seventh Breakfast Briefing organized by India Foundation on Tuesday. A day after his birthday on September 11, he addressed a gathering on 52 diplomats on the Sangh and its ethos. He also took questions from the diplomats. Bhagwat sought to clarify that while Sangh and BJP are related, the two should not be used as synonyms.

Read more: Trolling is Like Hitting Below the Belt, RSS Doesn't Support It: Bhagwat

