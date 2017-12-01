RSS-affiliated group to help Muslim girls marry their Hindu lovers

In response to ‘love jihad’, an RSS-affiliated group will facilitate the marriage of young Muslim girls who wish to marry their Hindu lovers.

The Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) said that it will start marrying close to 2,100 such couples from next week in Uttar Pradesh. The drive will continue for next six months. The group also promised to provide security, financial and social support to the newlyweds.

HJM is calling this “beti bachao, bahu lao” (save daughters, bring daughter-in-laws) campaign. The organisation said that these marriages will happen under Hindu rituals and the brides will have to convert to Hindu religion before getting married.

“Only Hindu girls are being targeted by Muslim youths in love jihad. They hide their Muslim identity, wear sacred threads on wrists, tilak on the forehead and even recite Hanuman Chalisa to trap Hindu girls… jo jis bhasha me samjhega usko waise samjhayenge (We will teach them in their own language),” an Indian Express report quoted HJM’s Uttar Pradesh chief Ajju Chauhan.

Chauhan reasoned that the drive will also work as a population control measure. “If a Muslim girl is married into a Muslim family, she will have to deliver 10 children and when these children grow up they will speak against Hindus. But if that girl is married to a Hindu family, she will not have to deliver that many children and she will be an addition to the Hindu population,” the report quoted him.