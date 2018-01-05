Rs 220 crore collected under Clean Ganga Fund till now: Govt

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has collected around Rs 220 crore till now under the Clean Ganga Fund (CGF), the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

However, only Rs 1,09,106 has been spent from the funds available in the CGF, Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Satyapal Singh told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"The total amount collected/gathered by the NMCG from individual/Non Resident Indians/Person of Indian Origins/ Public Sector Undertakings till now under CGF is Rs 220.14 crore," he said.

To a separate query, he said an 11-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of A B Pandya, former chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), to address the issue of flood and siltation in Bihar.

The committee was constituted on August 24 last year for a period of six months, he said.