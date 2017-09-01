App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 01, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 2,000, 500 notes not needed, says Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday opined that Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes are not needed, though he stopped short of demanding their abolition.

Rs 2,000, 500 notes not needed, says Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday opined that Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes are not needed, though he stopped short of demanding their abolition.

"We don't need Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. Small (denomination) notes (Rs 200 and Rs 100) are enough. We have to go for online transactions in a big way so that ultimately corruption is rooted out," he told a news conference here this afternoon.

Naidu, an ally of the BJP, did not specifically seek the abolition of the Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, but added that their absence will bring down "distribution of money during elections".

Incidentally, Naidu had welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes but expressed reservations over the introduction of Rs 2,000 notes.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Naidu convenor of a Chief Ministers' Committee to suggest steps for promoting digital economy.

"If there are no Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, distribution of money in elections will come down. And, by encouraging online transactions, corruption can be rooted out," he said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.