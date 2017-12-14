Round-up of exit polls: Numbers predict a clear win for BJP in both Gujarat & HP

The BJP will be the party to beat in both Gujarat and HP as a number of exit polls published by news channels seem to suggest a clear victory for the saffron party in both the states.

The second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections came to an end today with over half of the electorate heading to the voting booths.

As many as 5 exit polls have predicted a resounding win for BJP in Gujarat, while 3 exit polls paint a similar story for the Modi-led party in Himachal Pradesh.

The Republic TV exit poll predicts 115 seats for BJP against Times Now's 109 for the saffron party in Gujarat. While both opinion polls indicate a defeat for the Congress, only the Republic TV had revised the margin of victory slightly for BJP.

The broader trends, however, suggest that the BJP will be in the home stretch with a comfortable margin in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Read on: Live blog, and our special Assembly elections page 2017.

Hardik Patel Factor Worked?

Hardik Patel, who has emerged as a force to reckon with in Gujarat, did make some inroads into Modi bastions. According to a CSDS survey, BJP is expected to win about 21 seats in South Gujarat to Congress' 9 seats. However, in the 2012 elections, BJP had done better with 28 seats in South Gujarat. Apparently, Patel, who has been championing the cause of the patidaar community has managed to reduce the margin of victory for BJP.

Rahul Gandhi in, but Cong out?

Even as Rahul Gandhi was elected as the president of Congress last week, India's grand old party could be facing a defeat in Gujarat, a state in which Gandhi had extensively undertaken public rallies. His party's centrepiece allegations against the rulling party had been that demonetisation hurt the people even as corruption in Gujarat was seen to be on the rise. While his efforts, and rhetoric certainly caught the attention of the media and people, he and his party could be on the losing side if exit polls are any indication.

Is BJP proved right?

Finally, BJP's faith in Modi -- his moving public speeces -- seems to have proven right in the wake of what the exit polls suggest. Although demonetisation did affect people in the days following the banning of the popular notes last year, people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh look like they have forgiven Modi for it.

The counting of the polls will happen on December 18.

Gujarat election campaign round-up

The highlight of the day was PM Narendra Modi casting his vote in Ranip. Other political heavyweights like Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, Shankersinh Vaghela, Nitin Patel and Hardik Patel also voted today.

PM Modi’s 95-year-old mother Heeraben also cast her vote today and BJP leaders said this was a powerful message to voters in the state.

According to agency reports, there were also several complaints made to the Election Commission against the electronic voting machines in and around Vadodara. At many places like Bayad and Aravalli polling was halted due to such malfunctioning.

Compared to phase 1, less than 50% cases of EVM replacements have been reported in phase 2, said BB Swain, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer.

The Congress meanwhile alleged poll code violation by PM Modi for holding a roadshow after casting his vote and criticised the Election Commission for ‘double standards’.

While the first round of voting covered 89 seats, the second phase saw parties vying for 93 seats in north and central Gujarat.