you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rodo… what? Tharoor leaves people in awe once again with his English language skills

Open your dictionary and turn to page Shashi Tharoor

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor is famous for his English language skills. It is widely known that being a fierce debater he has shut many mouths in his lifetime, from college to TV panel debates.

Tharoor, though, is also known for delivering statements which force people to open their dictionary more often than not.

On Wednesday midnight, Tharoor addressing people who keep sending parodies of his writing style said on Facebook: “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision.”

It all started well, but soon turned into a ‘farrago’, as he ended the statement, “I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!”

One of the videos parodying Tharoor. Source: Facebook

Rodomontade means ‘a bragging speech’ or ‘talking boastfully’, however, the general folks were far from acquainted with the Congress leader’s choice of word.

Tharoor, in a veiled attack on a TV anchor, had tweeted in May, “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.”

This tweet had created quite a buzz on the internet at that time. Farrago, the word which means ‘a confused mixture’, had become one of most searched words on Google.

