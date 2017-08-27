App
Aug 24, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Robert Vadra land scam case: Rajasthan government asks for CBI probe

While those who had actually lost the land had been rehabilitated in the 90s, it was alleged that several parties including Vadra’s company had purchased large amounts of land

Moneycontrol News

The Rajasthan government has asked for a CBI investigation into the land scam in Bikaner. The name of Robert Vadra is linked to the alleged land scam.

The case emerged in 2014 when the state cancelled 18 mutations i.e. transfer of ownership in Bikaner after finding them to be illegal. A Firstpost report said that the land was illegally allotted or possessed in 2006-07 by some villagers, who were "wrongfully" shown as farmers displaced by Mahajan Field Firing Range of the army.

While those who had actually lost the land were rehabilitated in the 90s, it was alleged that several parties including Vadra’s company had purchased large amounts of land.

Gulab Chand Kataria, Home Minister of Rajasthan has alleged that Vadra’s company purchased the land in 2010 and sold it in small portions two years later.

"When the matter came to light, 18 FIRs were registered. Four FIRs are related with Vadra's company and now the state government has written to the CBI to investigate them altogether. The issue was also raised in the state assembly in 2014", he said.

The Congress leadership however alleged the state government of using the central agency for political gains. "BJP misuses CBI, ED and other agencies for political gains. In this alleged land scam case, the state government had formed a committee but the committee's findings were not disclosed by the government," said Sachin Pilot, President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Robert Vadra, in his response, claimed that he was innocent and was being targeted. "Please hound, prosecute and harass as much as you want, such lies will never undermine the truth," Vadra posted on Facebook.

tags #India #Politics

