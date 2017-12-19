Road Ministry wants Rs 5k cr to acquire electric bus and build bus ports

The road transport and highway ministry wants to modernise public transport system in the country by introducing electric bus fleets and developing world-class bus ports, reports The Economic Times.

The report said that the ministry is seeking a budgetary support of Rs 5,000 crore to form special purpose vehicles (SPVs) with state governments and road transport corporations.

"State transportation corporations should phase out the cost-intensive diesel buses and must induct e-buses to bring down their losses," Union minister Nitin Gadkari told the newspaper.

"With the scale, their cost of operations would fall by almost 50 percent making them profitable. We can also have private sector-run e-buses by providing them subsidy and incentives," he added.

The ministry wants to acquire over 5,000 e-buses for inter-city travel next year and has signed an agreement with Transport of London to bring in modern technologies in public transportation.

The government has set an ambitious target to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030.

Earlier in the year, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) floated a tender to procure 10,000 electric vehicles in the next 12 months.

The government wants to convert 5.5 lakh central government and public sector undertakings (PSU) vehicles into electric in the next 5-6 years.

By encouraging electric vehicles, the government wants to achieve the twin objectives of reducing import bill by reducing dependence on oil and reducing pollution level in cities.