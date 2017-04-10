App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 05, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Road accidents claimed 1.46 lakh lives in 2015

The maximum accidents happened in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a reply in the Rajya Sabha on April 3.

Road accidents claimed 1.46 lakh lives in 2015

A total of 1.46 lakh persons were killed in road accidents across the country in 2015, Parliament was informed today.

The maximum accidents happened in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a reply in the Rajya Sabha on April 3.

To a query, the minister said 1,46,133 persons were killed in road accidents in 2015. In 2014, the fatalities stood at 1,39,671.

In a separate reply, Mandaviya said that in 2015, 51,204 persons lost their lives in road accidents on national highways, including expressways, while 40,863 died on state highways.

Drunken driving is one of the causes for such mishaps on National and State Highways, he added. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already issued advisories to states to ensure no licence is issued to liquor vends along NHs.

"State governments were also requested to review cases wherever licence had already been given for liquor vendors along National Highways for taking corrective action," Mandaviya said.

Under the central scheme, breath analysers are being provided by the ministry to states and UTs to check cases of violation of traffic rules, including drunken driving, the minister added.

"The ministry undertakes campaigns through print and electronic media to spread awareness about dangers of drunken driving," Mandaviya said.

tags #drunk driving accidents #Economy #Maharashtra #National Highways #News #Parliament #road accidents in 2015 #Tamil Nadu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.